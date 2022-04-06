Snoop Dogg’s ‘F*cn Around’ Comedy Special Joins Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival Lineup

The Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival just got even bigger. On Tuesday (April 5), the streaming platform announced more events have been added to the already jam-packed lineup. Among the additions include a comedy special led by Snoop Dogg and a handful of familiar names.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around comedy special has been added as a special event during the spring event. The showcase is set to feature Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore, and more Black comics.

(L-R) Craig Robinson, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Mike Epps attend the “Dolemite Is My Name” premiere presented by Netflix on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Additional new performers across events include Lil Rel Howery, Michael Blackson, The Read with Kid Fury and Crissles, and Janelle James, the breakout star of Abbott Elementary. Previously announced headliners and acts include Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, Deon Cole, and Kevin Hart.

Netflix has also announced Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium, a 7-day, free mini-fest within the event. According to a press statement, the program is set to include festival merchandise, food, and drinks, photo opportunities, “funny” mini-golf, a Netflix is a Joke Museum of Comedy, interactive experiences involving your favorite Netflix series, and more. A nightly show, “The Drop-In” will feature surprise sets from the biggest names in comedy.

The full festival now features over 250 live shows across over 30 venues covering Los Angeles and is produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation. It is set to take place from April 28 through May 8, 2022.

Netflix Is A Joke is described in a press release as Netflix‘s multiplatform comedy brand that provides a home for fans of standup, sketch, comedy series, film, and anything in between. All new tickets for the general public are set to go on sale Friday, April 8 at netflixisajokefest.com. View the full event lineups below.