Snoop Dogg And T-Pain To Headline ‘HOLIDAZE Of BLAZE’ Tour

The tour will include supporting acts The Ying Yang Twins, Warren G, and special guest Justin Champagne.

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain have announced plans to hit the road for the forthcoming HOLIDAZE of BLAZE Tour, which will find the two Hip-Hop stars trekking across the Midwest for a string of shows leading up to Christmas.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Tha Doggfather posted a photo of a promotional flyer for the tour, which will also include performances from Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne.

“Holidaze of Blaze Announced Today,” Snoop wrote in the caption of the post. “TIX go on-sale THIS FRI, NOV 4! @snoopdogg x @tpain x @warreng x @yingyangtwins and special guest @iamjustinchampagne unite for the HOLIDAZE OF BLAZE Tour!”

The HOLIDAZE of BLAZE Tour is scheduled to kick off on Dec. 13 in West Valley, Utah, and will include stops in Idaho, Washington, South Dakota and Wyoming before its finale show in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Dec. 22.

2022 has marked another landmark year for Snoop Dogg, as the 51-year-old continues to remain a cultural omnipresence with his imprint planted on various endeavors. Earlier this year, the Long Beach native secured ownership of Death Row Records, the label which he helped bring to notoriety during his tenure on its roster during the ’90s. He recently collaborated with DJ Drama on his new release I Still Got It, his second musical project on the label, thus far. The rapper previously unleashed his B.O.D.R. album back in February, which coincided with the announcement of his purchase of Death Row.

He has also furthered his expansion into the culinary world with Broadus Foods and launched his own animated children’s show Doggyland back in August.

