Da Brat, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton And More Added To 2023 So So Def Festival Lineup

Jermaine Dupri hopped on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 23) to announce that VIP tickets for the upcoming So So Def Festival are on sale while also sharing the lineup for the two-day experience.

Xscape — currently comprised of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, and Tamika Scott— Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Young Bloodz are among the first round of confirmed performers for the highly-anticipated event. However, more guests can be announced in the coming weeks and knowing JD, he’ll have a surprise or two in store for attendees.

Back on Aug. 13 —the day that marked the label’s official 30th anniversary because of the release of Xscape‘s “Just Kickin’ It”—the acclaimed producer declared, inebriated, that “everybody that’s on So So Def or has ever been on So So Def will be at the So So Def Festival. You should already know that.”

He then teased, “What y’all should be tryna figure out is which artists that are not on So So Def that I produced will be there.”

Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, DJ Nabs, TLC, Ari Lennox, Monica, Mariah Carey, Usher and Janet Jackson can all possibly make surprise appearances. JD told REVOLT in July, “That’s going to be how I keep my festival different than everybody’s. If I didn’t produce you or haven’t worked with you in some type of capacity, then you won’t be able to be on my show.”

The dates for So So Def Festival (Oct. 7-8) are perfectly sandwiched between the end of Usher’s Paris residency and his return to Las Vegas, so it’s likely the King Of R&B may slide through with a quick set.

The festival will take place at Atlanta’s Central Park, rain or shine. When So So Def celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, JD kicked off a tour with many of the aforementioned lineup.

Though a So So Def/Bad Boy Verzuz was previously announced back in May between Dupri and Diddy, there has been no formal confirmation since. The battle was rumored to take place in September at Madison Square Garden.