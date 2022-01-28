Jhené Aiko And Summer Walker To Headline 2022 Sol Blume Festival

L–R: Jhené Aiko performs onstage during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles. Summer Walker performs onstage at the Bowery Ballroom on March 26, 2019 in New York City.

The Sol Blume music festival has announced its return with a lineup of talented performers. Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko are two headliners of the annual R&B festival, which was put on pause for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Poised as Sacramento’s largest festival dedicated to R&B and soul music, the independent festival is also expanding by relocating to a much larger outdoor venue at Discovery Park.

Additionally, the once single-day event has expanded to a full two-day affair, set for April 30 and May 1.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to continue to bring a carefully curated & unique R&B experience to Sacramento. We took two years off due to the pandemic, which gave us more time to evolve Sol Blume further,” expressed festival founder Fornati Kumeh in a statement. “We’ve listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento’s historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event. Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can’t wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring.”

Sol Blume 2019. SOL BLUME

Headlining performances on Saturday night will feature sets from singer-songwriters Jorja Smith and PartyNextDoor. Ahead of the aforementioned international acts, SiR, Lucky Daye, DVSN, D. Smoke, Buddy, Majid Jordan, and more will hit the stage.

On Sunday night of Sol Blume, R&B singers Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker are the set headliners. Additional acts for the final day of the festival include Smino, Tinashe, Tink, Victoria Monet, Blxst, Bino Rideaux, and Thundercat.

Tickets for Sol Blume are available for purchase beginning Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PST on the official website. Prices begin at $200 for two-day general admission, while VIP pricing starts at $400 for the full event. Prices will continue to increase as the event dates draw near.

View the complete lineup below.

Saturday, April 30

Jorja Smith

PartyNextDoor

Alina Baraz

Majid Jordan

SiR

Lucky Daye

Kiana Ledé

DVSN

Fousheé

Sinéad Harnett

Lauren Jauregui

D Smoke

Buddy

Yeek

Kirby

Tiana Major9

Ojerime

Ilham

Terry Presume

Daisy

Sunday, May 1

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Thundercat

Syd

Blxst

Smino

Tinashe

Victoria Monét

Bino Rideaux

Rexx Life Raj

Tink

Westside Boogie

Joyce Wrice

Jenevieve

María Isabel

Lonr.

Maeta

Loony