Sol Blume Announces New Festival Dates, Additional Talent

Organizers of the Sol Blume Music Festival announced last Friday (April 7) that the annual R&B-focused event has been postponed from April to August due to flooding at the venue. Initially set for April 29-30, 2023 at Sacramento, Calif.’s Discovery Park, the festival will now take place from August 19-20.

In recent photos of the park grounds obtained and viewed by VIBE, the area is covered in standing water. Earlier this year, the area experienced severe weather storms and record-breaking rainfall. According to a press release, City of Sacramento park officials made the determination the event would not be able to continue in April for public safety reasons.

Still, ticketholders can use their original purchase to see headliners Kehlani and Brent Faiyaz, who remain on the bill. Additional performers include Ella Mai, Mariah The Scientist, NAO, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Arin Ray, and Chlöe.

While the new lineup is missing acts Rejjie Snow, Christian Kuria, and FLO, it adds the talents of Durand Bernarr, Phony Ppl, Black Party, and Tre’ Armani.

“Our goal has always been to make our Sol Blumers feel at home and although we all have to wait a little bit longer this year for the family reunion, we know it’s going to be the best one yet,” explained the organizers in a public statement. “See you in August!”

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date and wish to receive a refund are able to submit a request with a deadline of April 21. Additionally, Sol Blume has plans to work with hotels to allow ticketholders to modify their reservations.