Solange Curates Eldorado Ballroom Series At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Solange Knowles attends Performance Space New York's Spring Gala on May 04, 2019 in New York City.

Solange has revealed the lineup for Eldorado Ballroom, a seven-show series curated by the singer at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) for Saint Heron.

“I approach my work as an artist and my reentering the curatorial space through Saint Heron as someone who wants to make historical moments and experiences,” Solange told Vulture.

“I’m trying to build an experience from top to bottom, to build a world, to build our own institutions and celebrate our own. That’s what Saint Heron is and what it really strives to do. I feel like this series gave me an opportunity to celebrate the true spiritual act of performance, which is something that I hold really sacred, to really just be able to create a powerful archive of these moments from these incredible artists and performers.”

Named for a historic Black music hall in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, where the “Cranes In The Sky” singer fell in love with performance, the Eldorado Ballroom is described as making “an anomalous approach to celebrating the intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through decades.”

Performers for the showcase include Kelela, KeiyaA, and Twinkie Clark & The Clark Sisters.

“It has been a joy to partner with Solange on her latest curatorial feat,” BAM President Gina Duncan shared in a statement per Rolling Stone. “Through Saint Heron, she is reshaping the way that we experience culture in bold, unexpected, and experimental ways.”

Solange Knowles attends the Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented by Salesforce at the Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall

Read the full dates and lineup for Eldorado Ballroom below.

3/30 ​​Kelela, Res, and KeiyaA

3/31 Autumn Knight and Maren Hassinger

4/1 Autumn Knight and Maren Hassinger

4/4 ​​“Unseen Nuyorican Pictures”

04/5 “Coeval Dance Films”

4/7 Twinkie Clark & The Clark Sisters; Mary Lou Williams work by ​​​​performed by Artina McCain, and Malcolm J. Merriweather with ​​​​Voices of Harlem; Angella Christie

4/8 Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, and Claudia Rankine

9/22 Classical and opera works of Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen; ​​​​featuring Davóne Tines