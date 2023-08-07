Solange Gushes Over Beyoncé And Blue Ivy During Renaissance World Tour Performance

Second only to Mama Tina, Solange is her family’s biggest fan. Following the first of two shows at the FedEx Field in the Maryland-Washington D.C. area on Saturday (August 6), the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram to gush over Beyoncé and niece, Blue Ivy.

Via her stories, Bey sang her rendition of “Before I Let Go” as Solange captioned the video, “that’s myyyy sister yallll [sic] forever in awe.” In a separate video as Blue danced along to “BLACK PARADE,” the composer wrote, “address me as blue’s auntie only.”

The Knowles sisters’ love for one another runs deep, and even with their respective, hectic lives, they make time to celebrate each other’s major accomplishments. Last August, Solange revealed that she was composing an original score for the New York City Ballet and Bey was there on opening night.

When sharing the moment on Instagram later that evening, the “CUFF IT” singer wrote, “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

Prior to Saturday’s Renaissance show, Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland declared the day to be “Beyoncé Day.”

“Beyonce Knowles-Carter has not only captivated the world with her irreplaceable talent, she continues to ring the alarm about putting love on top,” said Moore. “From BeyGood‘s Black Parade, traveling across more than 10 cities to support small businesses to her advocacy, her social justice and freedom, Beyonce has shown us that using one’s platform can truly make a difference. It is my joy to extend a warm Maryland welcome to Beyonce as she graces us with her presence at FedEx Field in Landover.”