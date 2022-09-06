Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards

(L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards kicked off on Saturday (Sept. 3), honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The two-night event awarded talented artists and craftspeople in categories including cinematography, guest actor, production design, sound editing, television movie, and stunt performance.

Notable wins include the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Performed by Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, the showcase picked up three awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.

With the award for Outstanding Variety Special, Eminem is one step closer to reaching EGOT status. The rap veteran previously earned an Academy Award in 2003 in the Best Original Song category for “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile and several Grammy awards throughout his acclaimed career.

Additional noteworthy wins include Colman Domingo, who took home the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance in Euphoria. The trophy marked the actor’s first Emmy win in his career.

Chadwick Boseman also won his first Emmy award for his work as the voice actor who brought Star-Lord T’Challa to life in Marvel’s What If…? series.

“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” expressed Boseman‘s widow Taylor Simone Ledward while accepting the award.

“You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”

Former President Barack Obama also nabbed his first Emmy award for his part in the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Park. Additional winners include the editing team from A Black Lady Sketch Show for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Nneka Onuorah for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

An edited presentation of both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu from Sept. 11-27. The 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

View the complete winners’ list for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards below.

CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS

NIGHT 2 WINNERS

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+

Mandeville Films

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu

20th Television

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix

Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State of the Union • SundanceTV

See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Music Supervision

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Motion Design (JURIED WINNER)

Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

Brad Colwell, Creative Director

Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Outstanding Main Title Design

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

John M. Valerio, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu

20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX

FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Only Murders in the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu

20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX

FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Great • Five Days • Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS

NIGHT 1 WINNERS

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix

a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot • PBS

371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS

TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+

Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (JURIED AWARD)

Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Marco Marco, Costume Designer

Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1

World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)

Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic

BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video

Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Commercial

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Outstanding Narrator

Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (JURIED AWARD)

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions