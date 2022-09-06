Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards

The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards kicked off on Saturday (Sept. 3), honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The two-night event awarded talented artists and craftspeople in categories including cinematography, guest actor, production design, sound editing, television movie, and stunt performance.
Notable wins include the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Performed by Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, the showcase picked up three awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.
With the award for Outstanding Variety Special, Eminem is one step closer to reaching EGOT status. The rap veteran previously earned an Academy Award in 2003 in the Best Original Song category for “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile and several Grammy awards throughout his acclaimed career.
Additional noteworthy wins include Colman Domingo, who took home the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance in Euphoria. The trophy marked the actor’s first Emmy win in his career.
Chadwick Boseman also won his first Emmy award for his work as the voice actor who brought Star-Lord T’Challa to life in Marvel’s What If…? series.
“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” expressed Boseman‘s widow Taylor Simone Ledward while accepting the award.
“You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”
Former President Barack Obama also nabbed his first Emmy award for his part in the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Park. Additional winners include the editing team from A Black Lady Sketch Show for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Nneka Onuorah for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
An edited presentation of both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu from Sept. 11-27. The 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
View the complete winners’ list for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards below.
CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS
NIGHT 2 WINNERS
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+
Mandeville Films
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu
20th Television
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix
Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State of the Union • SundanceTV
See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Music Supervision
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Motion Design (JURIED WINNER)
Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director
Brad Colwell, Creative Director
Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Outstanding Main Title Design
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
John M. Valerio, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX
FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Only Murders in the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu
20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX
FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Great • Five Days • Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS
NIGHT 1 WINNERS
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix
a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot • PBS
371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS
TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+
Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (JURIED AWARD)
Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)
We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Marco Marco, Costume Designer
Patryq Howell, Costume Designer
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1
World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)
Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic
BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video
Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Commercial
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company
Outstanding Narrator
Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (JURIED AWARD)
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions