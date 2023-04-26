Swizz Beatz, Scar Lip Celebrate Release Of ‘Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 2’ Album

Swizz Beatz celebrated the release of his project Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 at Veronika/Fotografiska NYC on Monday (April 24), with an after-party held at the Chapel Bar. Scar Lip, who appears on the extended play, also appeared at the commemorative event.

While the party was thrown to observe his latest release, Swizzy also took some time to show love to the rising emcee. The Ruff Ryder head honcho brought the young artist to the stage for a performance of her viral hit, “This is New York.”

“Scar the Star” took to Instagram to share some footage of the moment, give the Grammy award-winning producer his flowers, and express her excitement. “I’m just happy to be living my dreams; thank you @therealswizzz ❤️? this is New York out now.”

The video attached to the clip shows Scar next to Swizz, with her raw, infectious energy on full display as she performs. Afterwards the emcee bashfully says “I love you Swizz Beatz,” with the Bronx native responding, “I love you, this the energy that New York needed.”

Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 was released via Mass Appeal on Friday (April 21) to honor the culture’s 50th anniversary. The 5-track EP is produced solely by Swizz Beatz and features star-studded guest verses. Beatz’s new project includes pen work from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Bandmanrill, and Scar Lip.

Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 is the second installment in the series, following the inaugural iteration produced entirely by DJ Premier.

Hip Hop 50: Vol 1 was released on July 15, 2022 and featured appearances from Joey Bada$$, Rapsody, Remy Ma, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, and Run the Jewels.