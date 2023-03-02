Skip to main content
SZA Shines As Woman Of The Year At 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Doechii and Latto were also recognized after performing on stage.

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Women In Music Awards on Wednesday night (March 1) at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The entire event, hosted by Quinta Brunson, spotlighted the accomplishments of women in various fields excelling in the music industry. VIBE joined the audience flooded with fans of the K-pop group TWICE who were honored with this year’s Breakthrough Award.

“Did you see a mouse?” joked the comedic hostess, dazzling center-stage in a sculpted cocktail dress, as a fan screamed when the venue cameras panned to the international stars.

The night’s honorees include SZA, who was recognized as Billboard‘s Woman Of The Year. Taking a break from her record-breaking SOS Tour, the R&B singer was later recognized by Executive Of The Year honoree Sylvia Rhone who gave a shoutout to the Top Dawg Entertainment star for changing the game for R&B.

Quinta Brunson
Sza wearing a poink dress and black hat.
In SZA’s unplanned, yet touching acceptance speech, she offered advice for all attendees and viewers.

“I didn’t write anything, but that’s also not who I am,” said SZA after fellow New Jersey artist Coi Leray presented the award. “I’m a very off-the-dome kind of person, and I guess what I wanted to say is like, there’s so many women in this room right now that I respect so deeply. This could have been any of us in this room.”

She continued, “Whether it’s Lana Del Rey or Olivia Rodrigo or Chloe or Doechii who is a fu**ing star or Latto, or even Coi, my very own Jersey baby. I think sometimes there’s a misconception where everybody always feels like that girl, like, oh, I know I’m that b—-h and I have a lot of confidence. It’s OK to not be that person all the time. I used to feel like I didn’t belong because I don’t always feel like that. But I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life. Even when you don’t know who you are or you may not see, I don’t know why telling these on Billboard, I’m grateful.”

Doechii, the first woman rapper to be signed to TDE, was also recognized with the 2023 Rising Star Award presented by Honda. Her mother, Celesta Moore, introduced the Florida-bred artist before she hit the stage to perform “Persuasive” and “Crazy.”

“Girl, I done danced my shoe off,” said the 24-year-old after being presented with the award. In her acceptance speech, she recognized her predecessors Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Janelle Monáe who were all previously named Billboard’s rising star.

“By year five, I want to be at my peak. I want to be in my Sasha Fierce era, the top of my game with still a long way to go — but I want to reach my prime and never leave it,” she expressed.

Another highlight of the event came when Chloe Bailey introduced Latto, the recipient of the 2023 Powerhouse Award. The Clayton County, Ga. representative performed her latest single, “Lottery” featuring rising pop star Lu Kala.

In her acceptance speech, Latoo recognized her peers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, who previously held the same honor.

“It’s crazy because I’m a fan of my peers and they’re now my peers,” she said as she tightly held the hand of her “For The Night” collaborator. “All the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap and baby, we kickin’ down the door and we ain’t takin’ no for an answer.”

Latto and Chlöe

The entire celebratory night included moments like TWICE fans’ thunderous appreciation for the girl group and a surprise appearance from Bad Bunny honoring Ivy Queen. Wondagurl introduced Rosalía who paid homage to Missy Elliott while accepting the inaugural Producer of the Year Award presented by Bose. Brunson shared her favorite women in music in the audience including Victoria Monét and Baby Tate.

Additional honorees include Lana Del Rey who received the Visionary Award, Kim Petras who received the Chartbreaker Award, Becky G who received the Impact Award, and Lainey Wilson who received the Rule Breaker Award.

View images from the star-studded event and red carpet below.

Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Coi Leray at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Madison McFerrin at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Chxrry22 at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Ambré at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Sylvia Rhone, CEO, Epic Records at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Shenseea at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Queen Naija at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Baby Tate at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Jozzy at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Lu Kala at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Amber Grimes at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Kiana Ledé at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Sudan Archives at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
DJ Kiss at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Chlöe at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Latto at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Quinta Brunson at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Laya at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
TWICE at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
WondaGurl speaks onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Rosalia accepts the Producer of the Year Award from WondaGurl onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Rosalia accepts the Producer of the Year Award onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Celesia Moore, Doechii’s mother, at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Doechii accepts the Rising Star Award onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Bad Bunny speaks onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Ivy Queen accepts the Icon Award from Bad Bunny onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Fatima Robinson presents the Executive of the Year Award onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Sylvia Rhone accepts the Executive of the Year Award from Fatima Robinson onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
Billboard's 2023 Women In Music Awards
Sylvia Rhone accepts the Executive of the Year Award onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk
