SZA Brings Out Cardi B During New York ‘SOS’ Tour Stop

SZA surprised fans during her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night (March 4) with an appearance from Cardi B. The Bronx-bred rapper gleefully appeared on stage wearing a graphic print mini dress to perform “I Do,” the collaboration featuring SZA on her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy.

Cardi B also performed her verse from “Tomorrow 2,” her chart-topping collaboration with rising Memphis rapper GloRilla.

https://twitter.com/THR/status/1632214201245597700?s=20

“Bartier Cardi” was not the only special guest of the night. Pheobe Bridgers joined the Top Dawg Entertainment singer to perform “Ghost In The Machine” for the first time. The song is featured on SZA’s latest release, the groundbreaking SOS album.

The SOS Tour kicked off last month in Columbus, Ohio, and takes SZA with opening act Omar Apollo to cities including Dallas, Seattle, and Portland before wrapping in Los Angeles on March 22.

Taking a quick break from her tour, SZA accepted Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year honor during the Billboard Women In Music event held at the top of the month.

“I didn’t write anything, but that’s also not who I am,” said SZA in her unrehearsed acceptance speech. “I’m a very off-the-dome kind of person, and I guess what I wanted to say is like, there’s so many women in this room right now that I respect so deeply. This could have been any of us in this room.”

SOS, released on Dec. 9, 2022, stands as a milestone moment in the singer’s career, as the album broke records each week atop the Billboard 200 chart. The latest accomplishment placed SOS at No. 1 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks, a feat not reached since Adele’s 25 between 2015 and 2016. The last R&B album to do so was Mariah Carey’s eponymous debut, which counted 11 consecutive weeks atop the chart in 1991.