SZA Taps d4vd To Join SOS Tour’s Second North American Leg This Fall

Just under a month away from the return of SZA’s SOS Tour, the singer has announced rising phenom, d4vd, will be joining the tour’s second North American leg.

“TRYING NOT TO PANIC @sza THANK U FOR HAVING ME ON TOURRRR! I cannot believe my eyes right now this is going to be INSANE,” the 18-year-old exclaimed on Instagram when speaking on the news.

d4vd has amassed a hefty following with his multi-platinum hits, “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” Notably, his latest release, “Notes From A Wrist,” surpassed the one million streaming mark on Spotify, ahead of the arrival of his new EP, The Lost Petals, on Sept. 8.

“I wrote ‘Notes From A Wrist’ about a childhood friend that struggled with depression,” he shared in a statement of the track’s inspiration. “It describes the pain experienced in an unstable home and something a lot of people in my generation experience and can relate to. The sonics are very stripped back, and the vocals almost sound like a looming voice in your head.”

Following the sold-out success of the SOS Tour‘s first leg — which wrapped in March and grossed an estimated $34.5 million, per Billboard — the second run commences on Sept. 20 in Miami and will hit major cities including Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, and Houston before concluding in Phoenix on Oct. 29. The tour will also include two stops in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Since revealing the tour’s extension in April, SZA has teased new music, potentially for SOS (Deluxe), and the highly-anticipated visual for her hit single, “Snooze.”

See full tour dates below.