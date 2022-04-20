SZA To Headline Outside Lands 2022 This Summer

Outside Lands has announced the lineup for its summer 2022 event. Set to take place in San Francisco Aug. 5-7, the festival will feature SZA as its first female headliner. Joining her as top-billed acts are Green Day and Post Malone. The singer recently won her first Grammy award for Best Pop Duo Performance alongside her “Kiss Me More” collaborator Doja Cat.

“SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent,” Doja said as the two women accepted the award. Fans of the singer await the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, CTRL, which was released in 2017 on Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records.

Doja Cat and SZA pose in the winner’s photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Additional performers for the three-day event include Baby Tate, Larry June, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Thuy, Kali Uchis, Robert Glasper, Duckwrth, Maxo Kream, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale on Wednesday (April 20) at 10 a.m. PT. Prices start at $399 plus fees for general admission with payment plans available. VIP options start at $899 and the luxury Ken Fulk’s Golden Gate Club pricing starts at $4699 per person. Attendees of all levels have the option of various experiences involving food, drink, dance, and cannabis.

View the full lineup below and visit the official website for more information.