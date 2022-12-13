SZA Announces First-Ever Arena Tour

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

SZA is taking her latest album on the road.

The singer announced The SOS Tour, her first headlining arena tour in North America. Produced by Live Nation, the domestic tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21, 2023. Before the final show in Los Angeles, the “Normal Girl” singer will perform in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Seattle, and more.

Fellow singer Omar Apollo is set to join SZA on the 17-city trek. Apollo, an Indiana-raised Mexican-American singer-songwriter was most recently honored with a Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist.

Omar Apollo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The SOS album was released last Friday (Dec. 9) and features Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The album aims to be SZA’s first No. 1 as it is estimated to sell between 275-300K units in the album’s inaugural week.

“It was definitely like, ‘I doubt that this is going to be allowed to be on the album,’ but it surprisingly was,” SZA detailed of the ODB feature. “I talked to his estate. It really just came from a piece of documentary footage from Rodney Jerkins, and he was sweet enough to let me use that. [Ol’ Dirty Bastard] was freestyling in the back of the footage, so I took the audio.”

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday(Dec. 16) at 12pm local time on szasos.com. View the 2023 dates for SZA’s SOS tour below.

THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum