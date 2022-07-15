T-Pain Partners With Lipton For Fam Fest Block Party

T-Pain and Lipton are continuing their standing partnership with the announcement of the Fam Fest Block Party. Together, they are joining forces to celebrate community and give fans a chance to win the T-Pain-hosted Lipton’s Fam Fest for their hometown.

Contest entrants have the opportunity to win a $10,000 grant and the epic party after sharing how they are impactful in their community. To officially submit, fans must scan the code displayed in participating stores to share their stories.

The Fam Fest Block Party is set to bring a performance from T-Pain, food trucks from local Black-owned restaurants, limited-edition merchandise, and activities all designed to bring the community together to the winner.

According to a press release, winners will also be recognized for their impact on their community with a signature Lipton Yellow Circle Award and gift box including a Lipton Iced Tea tasting kit and restaurant gift cards to celebrate. Outside of the $10,000 grand prize, participants will also get a shot at weekly prizes and one of eight grants for $2,000, $5,000.

The news comes as the “Bartender” singer and Lipton issue a new episode of the Lipton Iced Tea mini-episodic series “Have Some Tea with Cousin T” starring T-Pain as the titular character.

“Like my Lipton character, I’m the first to kick start the tunes and get the party started, which is exactly what I’ll be bringing to the Lipton Fam Fest,” expressed T-Pain. “Hip-hop music started at a local block party because of the energy of everyone getting together in the spirit of neighborly love, and I can’t wait to share that with the winner and their community.”

“Block party culture represents the intersection of community celebration and music, making Lipton’s Fam Fest the perfect platform to bring T-Pain’s ‘Cousin T’ to life for fans,” added Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). “Lipton Iced Tea has always stood for taking a moment to connect – with friends, family, and those in the community who often play the role of both. This year, we wanted to create more opportunities to raise a glass to honor the individuals who uplift others and bring people together.”

More information on the opportunity to win the Fam Fest Block Party experience can be found here.