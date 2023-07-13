The Clipse Set To Headline Genius’ 2023 IQ/BBQ Festival In NYC

The Clipse perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Clipse are set to headline Genius’ IQ/BBQ Festival in New York City on Aug. 19, 2023. The free festival will honor Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary as they take over the Knockdown Center in Queens, N.Y.

According to an official press release, the event will feature “some of the hottest names in Hip-Hop,” including Pusha T and Malice. Additionally, the show will boast immersive experiences such as “lyric-inspired dishes from NYC’s most popular food trucks, a celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop lyrics, and activations from some of today’s biggest brands.”

The IQ/BBQ Festival will be for ages 21 and up, with doors opening at noon. Genius’ celebration will be in partnership with INFINITI, Paco Rabanne, PATRÓN EL ALTO, and Showtime Original Series The Chi. Tickets are free and are now available at dice.fm.

In other festival news, the 2023 Global Citizen Festival has returned with a lineup including Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, pop singer Conan Gray, and K-pop boy band Stray Kids will also perform at the NYC festival.

This year’s iteration will occur at New York’s Great Lawn in Central Park on Sept. 23. Tickets will be free for attendees via a lottery process as a part of Global Citizen’s continuous philanthropic efforts.

Some of the available campaigns listed on the event’s website include “Defeating Poverty,” Defending the Planet,” and “Demanding Equality.” The organization took to Instagram to detail the unique ticket process for this year’s event.

“This year’s festival campaign takes aim at the major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere. Take action now for equity, for the planet, for food, and for jobs at the link in bio to earn tickets to the festival!”

There will be five separate draws for festival tickets, with each entry costing 60 points. For those not chosen to get a ticket, “you can keep trying and enter each draw as many times as you like.”