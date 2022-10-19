The Firm Announces 25th Anniversary Concert

Rap supergroup The Firm has announced a 25th anniversary concert in celebration of their 1997 debut The Album.

Dubbed “The Firm Experience,” the show will take place on Friday (Oct. 21) in New York City and will feature appearances from all five members of the group. This includes the core lineup of Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Nature, as well as former group member Cormega. On Tuesday evening (Oct. 18), AZ revealed the news with a post on his Instagram account, which included a brief clip promoting the show.

“Reminiscing on a moment in time, what is now just a lost memory,” the Brooklynite wrote in the caption. “The Name still stand synonymous wit the Greats. THE FIRM! Done for the culture, when HIP HOP was at it’s Peek. Catch a glimpse of the magical moments that captured the Firm Hay days in its glory. Travel with us thru this visual time capsule. And relive the moment’s as we walk you through what we built, destroyed and rebuilt like the GOD’s that we are.”

According to AZ, the celebration will be held for one night and will include “never before seen vintage footage & live performances.”

News of The Firm reuniting for their anniversary concert comes during a period of creative rejuvenation from various members of the group. In 2021, AZ released Doe or Die II, the long-awaited sequel to his 1995 solo debut. Nas, who also announced his forthcoming King’s Disease III album yesterday, dropped the Grammy-Award winning first installment in his King’s Disease trilogy in 2020. In 2021, he returned with two more albums, King’s Disease II and Magic, released in August and December, respectively. Earlier this month, Cormega followed suit, revisiting his 2001 album The Realness with the sequel The Realness II.

Tickets for “The Firm Experience” are currently on sale and can be purchased here.