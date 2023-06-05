The Fugees Reunite At 2023 Roots Picnic In What May Be Their Final Group Performance

Lauryn Hill closed out the first night of The 2023 Roots Picnic on Saturday (June 3) and brought out two surprise guests—her bandmates from The Fugees, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. This marked the latter’s first public performance since he was found guilty of conspiracy, witness tampering, failing to register as an agent of China, and more in his federal trial.

The trio performed a six-song set, which included “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The Fugees hadn’t been on stage together since their Global Citizen show in September 2021. They subsequently announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but it was postponed and ultimately canceled because of lingering pandemic concerns.

When first touching the stage, Wyclef stated, “I got an idea. Ready or not?” Hill replied, “That’s a good idea,” but before the song began, the former declared, “Hol’ on! Hol’ on! There’s a lot of superstars, but there’s only one motherf**kin’ Fugees. Hands in the sky right now!”

Questlove took to Instagram to recap the iconic moment. “In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia—-this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label,” he began.

The Oscar-winning Roots drummer continued, “[…] Now 30 years later & look at us now. What a journey. @MsLaurynHill did us a solid by not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting. I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen.”

The historic reunion may also be the group’s last, contingent upon Michel’s sentencing. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison. A date for his sentencing has yet to be scheduled.