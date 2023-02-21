Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, And More To Headline The Roots Picnic 2023

The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the details surrounding this year’s Roots Picnic.

The “celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene” returns June 2-4. This year’s three-day experience kicks off with a special comedy performance from Dave Chappelle—in his Roots Picnic debut—alongside the esteemed band, helmed by Questlove and Black Thought, at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2. The festivities will continue at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

Diddy, also making his debut at this festival, will be accompanied by The Roots for his set dedicated to his decades of hits. The ultimate treat is Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will take the stage to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill—performing the GRAMMY-winning LP in its entirety.

This stacked lineup also highlights performances by Eve, Busta Rhymes, Lil Uzi Vert, The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred The Family Soul, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. Additionally, the members of State Property will be reuniting in a rare moment, aligning with Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday.

Courtesy of Live Nation Urban

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks will headline the podcast stage with live recordings of their respective shows, in addition to live tapings of Don’t Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and of course, Questlove Supreme.

A fan club presale goes live on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available on the official Roots Picnic website.

See full lineup below.

Diddy with The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle with The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Brothers

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone with Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs. Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit

**Lineup subject to change