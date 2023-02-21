Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, And More To Headline The Roots Picnic 2023

The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the details surrounding this year’s Roots Picnic.
The “celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene” returns June 2-4. This year’s three-day experience kicks off with a special comedy performance from Dave Chappelle—in his Roots Picnic debut—alongside the esteemed band, helmed by Questlove and Black Thought, at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2. The festivities will continue at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
Diddy, also making his debut at this festival, will be accompanied by The Roots for his set dedicated to his decades of hits. The ultimate treat is Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will take the stage to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill—performing the GRAMMY-winning LP in its entirety.
This stacked lineup also highlights performances by Eve, Busta Rhymes, Lil Uzi Vert, The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred The Family Soul, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. Additionally, the members of State Property will be reuniting in a rare moment, aligning with Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday.
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks will headline the podcast stage with live recordings of their respective shows, in addition to live tapings of Don’t Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and of course, Questlove Supreme.
A fan club presale goes live on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available on the official Roots Picnic website.
See full lineup below.
Diddy with The Roots
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lil Uzi Vert
Dave Chappelle with The Roots
Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Brothers
Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve
Ari Lennox
Lucky Daye
City Girls
Maverick City
Syd
Glorilla
DJ Drama
Uncle Waffles
Saucy Santana
DVSN
Kindred The Family Soul
Spinall
State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)
Little Brother
Yussef Dayes Experience
Adam Blackstone with Coco Jones & Mary Mary
Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs. Rare Essence
Symba
Fridayy
Mike Phillips
Rocky
Dappa
Akin Inaj & Inutech
PODCAST STAGE:
Charlamagne Tha God
Off The Record with DJ Akademiks
Don’t Call Me White Girl
Lip Service with Angela Yee
Questlove Supreme
People’s Party with Talib Kweli
Pour Minds
Trap Nerds
The Office XIV
Love + Grit
**Lineup subject to change