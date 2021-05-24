The Weeknd Wins Big At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Canadian singer The Weeknd extended the successful run of his latest album After Hours by taking home 10 microphone trophies at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony (May 23). Notably, the 31-year-old performer was crowned this year’s Top Artist, without genre or gender qualifiers, beating out fellow nominees Drake, Taylor Swift, and the late rapper’s Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke in the category.
“I am the man I am today because of you, so thank you,” he said to his parents while delivering his acceptance speech. “And thank you to my fans, of course. I do not take this for granted.”
The “Star Boy” singer took home awards for the following categories: Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song.
He also performed his single “Save Your Tears” with a fleet of choreographed, vintage cars and semi-trucks. Directors Alex Lill and Charlie Morse spoke to Billboard about the inspiration behind the concept of his BBMAs performance.
Pop Smoke was awarded five Billboard Music awards after the success of his posthumously released album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The late rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, accepted his wins for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Rap Album.
50 Cent, executive producer of the Brooklyn-drill LP, shared on Instagram how Pop Smoke long dreamed of taking his mother to award shows as a hip hop artist before he was killed in a home invasion on February 19, 2020. According to the Los Angeles Times, a 15-year-old revealed details of the crime, confessing to a cellmate, after being arrested on an unrelated case in May.
“Pop said he wanted to take his mom to a award show,” the rapper wrote on the social platform. “mission accomplished.”
The annual event was also a big night for Drake, who received the Artist of the Decade award and accepted the honor proudly with his son Adonis clinging to his side. VIBE previously reported the honor was bestowed unto the Canadian rapper, beating out global stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele.
“I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” he said while accepting the award. “I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer — it’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”
Trae tha Truth was also presented with the Change Maker Award by fellow Texas-bred Tina Knowles-Lawson.
“Another day, another blessing,” he said before thanking his family and team. “Coming from where I come from, nothing was ever promised. I said if I ever had a position, I’d be there for those in need. Whether it be assisting little homies in music, whether it be assisting people in need of relief, or whether it’s just fighting on the frontline for those who can’t fight for themselves.
“I’m one of those who represent the struggle of the less fortunate. And what I will say when it comes to change is it’s important, that’s why this award is so important to me. It’s important to change people’s lives, it’s important to change the thoughts of those who give up at times, and it’s important to change things that weren’t designed for our best interest…We’ve got to protect our women. We gotta protect our children. We gotta protect our elders. It’s time for us to change the narrative and control our own story.”
Watch his full speech below. See the full list of winners and 2021 Billboard Music Awards performances by Alicia Keys, the Sounds of Blackness, Doja Cat and SZA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, as well as the opening number by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos.
—-
Top Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
AC/DC
AJR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)
BTS (WINNER)
BLACKPINK
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Cardi B
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett (WINNER)
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Anuel AA
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G (WINNER)
Becky G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado (WINNER)
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship (WINNER)
Casting Crowns
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Taylor Swift folklore
The Weeknd After Hours
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B
Doja Cat Hot Pink
Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
DaBaby Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Sam Hunt Southside
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Carrie Underwood My Gift
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)
AC/DC Power Up
Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals Dreamland
Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)
Anuel AA Emmanuel
Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
J Balvin Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)
DJ Snake Carte Blanche
Gryffin Gravity
Kygo Golden Hour
Kylie Minogue Disco
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)
Bethel Music Peace
Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens
We The Kingdom Holy Water
Zach Williams Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)
All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”