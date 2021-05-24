The Weeknd Wins Big At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Canadian singer The Weeknd extended the successful run of his latest album After Hours by taking home 10 microphone trophies at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony (May 23). Notably, the 31-year-old performer was crowned this year’s Top Artist, without genre or gender qualifiers, beating out fellow nominees Drake, Taylor Swift, and the late rapper’s Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke in the category.

“I am the man I am today because of you, so thank you,” he said to his parents while delivering his acceptance speech. “And thank you to my fans, of course. I do not take this for granted.”

The “Star Boy” singer took home awards for the following categories: Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song.

He also performed his single “Save Your Tears” with a fleet of choreographed, vintage cars and semi-trucks. Directors Alex Lill and Charlie Morse spoke to Billboard about the inspiration behind the concept of his BBMAs performance.

Pop Smoke was awarded five Billboard Music awards after the success of his posthumously released album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The late rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, accepted his wins for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Rap Album.

50 Cent, executive producer of the Brooklyn-drill LP, shared on Instagram how Pop Smoke long dreamed of taking his mother to award shows as a hip hop artist before he was killed in a home invasion on February 19, 2020. According to the Los Angeles Times, a 15-year-old revealed details of the crime, confessing to a cellmate, after being arrested on an unrelated case in May.

“Pop said he wanted to take his mom to a award show,” the rapper wrote on the social platform. “mission accomplished.”

The annual event was also a big night for Drake, who received the Artist of the Decade award and accepted the honor proudly with his son Adonis clinging to his side. VIBE previously reported the honor was bestowed unto the Canadian rapper, beating out global stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele.

“I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” he said while accepting the award. “I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer — it’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

Trae tha Truth was also presented with the Change Maker Award by fellow Texas-bred Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“Another day, another blessing,” he said before thanking his family and team. “Coming from where I come from, nothing was ever promised. I said if I ever had a position, I’d be there for those in need. Whether it be assisting little homies in music, whether it be assisting people in need of relief, or whether it’s just fighting on the frontline for those who can’t fight for themselves.

“I’m one of those who represent the struggle of the less fortunate. And what I will say when it comes to change is it’s important, that’s why this award is so important to me. It’s important to change people’s lives, it’s important to change the thoughts of those who give up at times, and it’s important to change things that weren’t designed for our best interest…We’ve got to protect our women. We gotta protect our children. We gotta protect our elders. It’s time for us to change the narrative and control our own story.”

Watch his full speech below. See the full list of winners and 2021 Billboard Music Awards performances by Alicia Keys, the Sounds of Blackness, Doja Cat and SZA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, as well as the opening number by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos.

—-

Top Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Cardi B

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G (WINNER)

Becky G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship (WINNER)

Casting Crowns

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

DaBaby Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt Southside

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

J Balvin Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Kylie Minogue Disco

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)

Bethel Music Peace

Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens

We The Kingdom Holy Water

Zach Williams Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

Top Rap Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”