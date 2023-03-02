TikTok Celebrates Visionary Voices In Black Creatives For Black History Month

Baby Tate and Shavone Charles attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

On Sunday morning (Feb. 26), creatives, influencers, and media representatives arrived at the upscale Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood for TikTok’s inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch. Attendees were escorted to the venue’s rooftop for an afternoon of culture and creativity. Despite the cold weekend of rain and snow flurries in Southern California, the weather cleared up and provided the perfect view for an empowering afternoon.

Hosted by TikTok’s Shavone Charles, Head of Diversity & Inclusion Communications, and Kudzi Chikumbu, Global Head of Creator Marketing, the aesthetically-charming affair brought the event’s guests together to network, learn, and celebrate.

“Our first-ever Visionary Voices list honors a diverse group of trendsetting creators, changemakers, and Black-owned businesses across the Black TikTok community,” Charles expressed to VIBE after the event. “This Black History Month and year-round, we’re proud to celebrate the collective brilliance and visionary impact of #BlackTikTok.”

Khalile Greene, Summer Lucille, and Kelon Campbell. Cristine Jane

As the intimate crowd enjoyed refreshing mimosas and comforting baked goods, DJ Kara set the tone with fun Hip-Hop and R&B music. TikTok highlighted Black-owned companies to provide gifts for the poshly-dressed guests including @thirteenlune, a one-stop shop designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands, and @poshcandleco.com, a woman-owned scented soy candle brand.

The event also spotlighted Black creators with massive followings and are recognized on the Visionary Voices list to amplify the boundless impact of the Black creator community. A panel discussion featured Kelon Campbell (@_psyiconic_), Khalil Greene (@khalilgreene), and Summer Lucille (@juicybodygoddess) who represent different categories and interests.

In their discussion, the featured guests spoke to the importance of giving credit to Black creators, their success on TikTok and beyond, and what inspired them to begin sharing content on the app. Moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, the conversation made sure to recognize Black creatives who drive digital trends in music, fashion, wellness, and more.

After the panel, a buffet-style breakfast served scrambled eggs, a DIY Lox bagel bar, roasted potatoes, and fresh fruit as the mixing, mingling, and of course, TikTok creating continued throughout the afternoon. Special guests included Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, Khleo Thomas, Amber Grimes, Nina Parker, and more.

Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, and Challan Trishann Cristine Jane

With champagne flutes raised around the venue, Charles led a toast to close out the brunch.

“Cheers to …defining what it is to be Black and what it is to be a visionary,” said one of VIBE’s 2022 Voices Of The Year to the colorful audience in salute to Black History Month. “We are so happy to have you here.” After the excitement for community and collaboration was extended with cheers, fifteen Brandon Blackwood purses were raffled and gifted to fifteen lucky guests. Overall, the brunch showcased the Black brilliance of the TikTok app and highlighted the company’s internal diversity and inclusion efforts.

Take a look inside TikTok’s 2023 Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch below.