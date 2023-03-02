Skip to main content
TikTok Celebrates Visionary Voices In Black Creatives For Black History Month

The brunch showcased Black brilliance on the app and highlighted the company's efforts in diversity and inclusion.

Baby Tate and Shavone Charles
Baby Tate and Shavone Charles attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok

On Sunday morning (Feb. 26), creatives, influencers, and media representatives arrived at the upscale Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood for TikTok’s inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch. Attendees were escorted to the venue’s rooftop for an afternoon of culture and creativity. Despite the cold weekend of rain and snow flurries in Southern California, the weather cleared up and provided the perfect view for an empowering afternoon.

Hosted by TikTok’s Shavone Charles, Head of Diversity & Inclusion Communications, and Kudzi Chikumbu, Global Head of Creator Marketing, the aesthetically-charming affair brought the event’s guests together to network, learn, and celebrate.

Our first-ever Visionary Voices list honors a diverse group of trendsetting creators, changemakers, and Black-owned businesses across the Black TikTok community,” Charles expressed to VIBE after the event. “This Black History Month and year-round, we’re proud to celebrate the collective brilliance and visionary impact of #BlackTikTok.”

TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Khalile Greene, Summer Lucille, and Kelon Campbell. Cristine Jane

As the intimate crowd enjoyed refreshing mimosas and comforting baked goods, DJ Kara set the tone with fun Hip-Hop and R&B music. TikTok highlighted Black-owned companies to provide gifts for the poshly-dressed guests including @thirteenlune, a one-stop shop designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands, and @poshcandleco.com, a woman-owned scented soy candle brand.

The event also spotlighted Black creators with massive followings and are recognized on the Visionary Voices list to amplify the boundless impact of the Black creator community. A panel discussion featured Kelon Campbell (@_psyiconic_), Khalil Greene (@khalilgreene), and Summer Lucille (@juicybodygoddess) who represent different categories and interests.

In their discussion, the featured guests spoke to the importance of giving credit to Black creators, their success on TikTok and beyond, and what inspired them to begin sharing content on the app. Moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, the conversation made sure to recognize Black creatives who drive digital trends in music, fashion, wellness, and more.

After the panel, a buffet-style breakfast served scrambled eggs, a DIY Lox bagel bar, roasted potatoes, and fresh fruit as the mixing, mingling, and of course, TikTok creating continued throughout the afternoon. Special guests included Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, Khleo Thomas, Amber Grimes, Nina Parker, and more.

TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Baby Tate, Jackie Aina, and Challan Trishann Cristine Jane

With champagne flutes raised around the venue, Charles led a toast to close out the brunch.

“Cheers to …defining what it is to be Black and what it is to be a visionary,” said one of VIBE’s 2022 Voices Of The Year to the colorful audience in salute to Black History Month. “We are so happy to have you here.” After the excitement for community and collaboration was extended with cheers, fifteen Brandon Blackwood purses were raffled and gifted to fifteen lucky guests. Overall, the brunch showcased the Black brilliance of the TikTok app and highlighted the company’s internal diversity and inclusion efforts.

Take a look inside TikTok’s 2023 Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch below.

TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Amber Grimes attends TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Shavone Charles and (C) Amber Grimes attend TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Joshua Neal attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Attendees at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Kelon Campbell, Summer Lucille and Kahlil Greene pose for a pic at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Scarlet May (C) attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Laetitia Rumford attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Guests attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Baby Tate attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Baby Tate and Shavone Charles attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
A guest attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Baby Tate, Jackie Anai and Challan Trishann attend TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
DJ Millie and Shavone Charles attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Khleo Thomas, Challan Trishann and Andrea Okeke attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Kudzi Chikumbu (R) attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Shavone Charles speaks on stage at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Khleo Thomas attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Obehi Imarenezor attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
The TikTok team poses for a picture at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Jackie Aina attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Brandon Blackwell handbags as seen at TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Brandon Blackwell handbags as seen at TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Amber Grimes and Baby Tate attend the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
TikTok Black Creators Brunch
Jackie Aina takes a selfie at the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok
