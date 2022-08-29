Tory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore Youth

Grammy-nominated artist Tory Lanez spread some positivity in the city of Baltimore with his Back to School drive over the weekend (Aug. 27). With the upcoming school year around the corner and parents struggling to afford school supplies for their children, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) personally handed out over 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies to those in need. The singer-songwriter also gave away over $25,000 worth of Target clothing and free haircuts including MacBooks and Microsoft laptops.

Amid his current legal controversy, Lanez partnered with the non-profit organization Browns Bridge Project for the event. The Baltimore venue, Euphoria, was transformed into a kid-friendly pop-up shopping experience for children to navigate and find what they need. One installment called “Papi’s Boutique” was where children got to pick out brand-new clothes and shoes. The “Tory’s Barbershop” installment gave free haircuts to the boys, as a nail salon setup pampered the girls with manicures.

Jesus Adelso

Along with giving away school essentials, Tory also surprised guests with fun giveaways that boasted gifts like bicycles, scooters, and more laptops. The event also featured bouncy houses, 360 photo booths, face painting, cotton candy, and refreshments for all attendees to enjoy. Baltimore’s mayor Brandon Scott also attended and spoke to the citizens of Charm City.

Ahead of the philanthropic event in Baltimore, Lanez previously released his critically-acclaimed album Chixtape 5 in 2019, which put his artistic twist on some of the biggest hits of the ’00s and featured many of the songs’ original artists. In 2020 after dropping The New Toronto 3 completing label obligations and parting ways with Interscope, Lanez released two more projects, DAYSTAR, and Loner.

Last year, the Canadian artist took it back to his R&B roots and dropped his PLAYBOY album, which was his first project that did not revolve around samples from other artists. In the same year, Lanez released his ’80s-themed album Alone At Prom.