Trae Tha Truth Aims To Hire Special-Needs Adults At New Ice Cream Shop

In the latest display of Trae Tha Truth’s philanthropic spirit, the rapper has announced plans to open a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop, where he plans to hire young adults with special needs as employees. Just outside his Houston stomping grounds, the business will open on July 22 in conjunction with Trae Day, the rapper’s honorary day in Houston that celebrates his efforts within the community. Trae, a father of a special needs child himself, took to social media to share the good news, announcing the grand opening of his Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop’s location and the underlying mission behind it.

“God Is Key!!!” Trae wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Im Proud To Announce Me & My Bro ( Rod ) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22nd. This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!!”

He added, “We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!!”

Roderick Batson, Trae’s business partner, opened the Howdy Homemade locations in Dallas and revealed his plan to expand the company and focus on assisting people with special needs. A profile of Batson on NBC’s Today Show put him Howdy Homemade on the rapper’s radar.

“I called Trae and said we need to bring this to Houston and we moved forward from there,” Baston told the Houston Chronicle. Trae added, “Anything we can do special needs-wise, is a plus for us. It elevates and supports the special needs community.”

Batson and Trae will work with local organizations Smartie Pants Academy Center and Katy Wolf Pack to hire employees to work at the shop.

In addition to the opening of Trae’s Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop, Trae Day will also see the rapper teaming up with former Houston Rocket James Harden to give away 10 scholarships to students, an opportunity the ABN rapper is equally excited for.

“TraeDay Scholarships!!! TraeDay Campaign Starts Now!!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Proud To Announce, This TraeDay Weekend I will Be Teaming Up With @jharden13 And We Decided To Give Out 10 TraeDay Scholarships To Graduates Accepted Into College or Already in College To Assist With Academics , Click The Link in My Bio and Fill It Out And Also Submit A Essay Saying Why You Should Be Picked!! You Only Have 2 Weeks !! Lets Go!! @reliefgang @angelbynatureorg.”