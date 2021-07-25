Skip to main content
Billboard Reports: Travis Scott Continues His Reign as Music’s Ultimate Rager at Miami’s 2021 Rolling Loud Festival

The Rager rages on as headliner of Day 2 at Rolling Loud featuring Don Toliver, Young Thug, Kodak Black and more.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Day two of Rolling Loud belonged to music’s ultimate rager Travis Scott, who conquered the Ciroc Stage in Miami Saturday night (July 24). The rain and lightning couldn’t cease the rapper’s hellacious performance, where he provided fans an hour’s worth of excitement and theatrics. Beginning his set from a circular contraption mid-air, Scott and his daring antics fueled the 80,000 plus people in attendance.

Draped in a neon green jacket, he teased fans to a new record from his forthcoming album, Utopia. Titled “No Escape,” fans warmly embraced Scott’s loosie before he zipped through “Highest in the Room” with seamless precision. After drilling into the song’s chorus, fans roared alongside Scott as he later segued into “Butterfly Effect.” 

The rapper’s arsenal featured a mixed bag of hits: He slid back into 2015’s Rodeo with a scintillating performance of “90210” before skating into 2016’s Birds in The Trap Sing McKnight “Way Back.” He didn’t mind sharing the spotlight either, allowing Migos to serve as his surprise guest and perform “Straightenin” during his set. Scott also didn’t care about going over his time limit, as he reassured fans that he paid curfew fees to remain on stage longer. “Don’t worry about it. I came out of my own pocket to pay the fines for tonight’s curfew. I don’t give a f— about no curfew,” he said.

Later, Scott trumped his altruism by promising fans new music. “I can’t wait to come back and perform new music for you guys,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring the new rage for you guys. I can’t wait to introduce you to a new formula. I f—ing love y’all so much.”

Other highlights from Saturday’s bill included Young Thug, who graced the Ciroc Stage ahead of Scott’s performance. Thugger’s exquisite showing had him wrapped in an all-pink outfit giving his best skiing impressions on “Ski.” Like Scott, he previewed new music for fans slated to appear on his upcoming album, PUNK. Titled “TikTok,” Thugger cleverly raps lines like, “n—s want beef, but I’m down to be vegan.” 

On Friday, Billboard also broke the news that Kanye West is no longer performing at Sunday’s Rolling Loud finale. Earlier this week, a source told Billboard that the Chicago rapper eyed a Sunday appearance after previewing his tenth studio album, DONDA, at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night. Despite West’s cancellation, fans can enjoy performances from Post MaloneLil Uzi VertMegan Thee StallionDaBaby, and more. 

This report was originally posted on Billboard.com

