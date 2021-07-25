Billboard Reports: Travis Scott Continues His Reign as Music’s Ultimate Rager at Miami’s 2021 Rolling Loud Festival

Day two of Rolling Loud belonged to music’s ultimate rager Travis Scott, who conquered the Ciroc Stage in Miami Saturday night (July 24). The rain and lightning couldn’t cease the rapper’s hellacious performance, where he provided fans an hour’s worth of excitement and theatrics. Beginning his set from a circular contraption mid-air, Scott and his daring antics fueled the 80,000 plus people in attendance.

Draped in a neon green jacket, he teased fans to a new record from his forthcoming album, Utopia. Titled “No Escape,” fans warmly embraced Scott’s loosie before he zipped through “Highest in the Room” with seamless precision. After drilling into the song’s chorus, fans roared alongside Scott as he later segued into “Butterfly Effect.”

The rapper’s arsenal featured a mixed bag of hits: He slid back into 2015’s Rodeo with a scintillating performance of “90210” before skating into 2016’s Birds in The Trap Sing McKnight “Way Back.” He didn’t mind sharing the spotlight either, allowing Migos to serve as his surprise guest and perform “Straightenin” during his set. Scott also didn’t care about going over his time limit, as he reassured fans that he paid curfew fees to remain on stage longer. “Don’t worry about it. I came out of my own pocket to pay the fines for tonight’s curfew. I don’t give a f— about no curfew,” he said.