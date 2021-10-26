Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld 2021 Lineup Including 21 Savage, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA, And More

Travis Scott has released the star-studded lineup for his third annual Astroworld Festival. The Grammy Award-nominated Hip-Hop artist has also released a very limited number of additional tickets for the previously sold-out event. Billed as the largest artist-curated music festival in the world, the music-driven affair will return to NRG Park in Scott’s hometown of Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to a press release, this year’s fest will feature more than 30 custom carnival games and rides, including a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, and bumper cars. Patrons are encouraged to enjoy the attractions when taking a break from watching the stage. Fans participating in the carnival games will have the opportunity to win one of more than 100 different custom Astroworld prizes including merchandise not available anywhere else.

Travis Scott performs during a stop of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alongside the “SICKO MODE” rapper who serves as headliner, the lineup is stacked with Hip-Hop, R&B, and alternative talent. The following artists, listed in alphabetical order, are all billed to perform at the annual event: 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Bad Bunny, BIA, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Earth, Wind & Fire, Houston All-Stars, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Toro Y Moi, Tame Impala, Young Thug, and Yves Tumor.

“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE. WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME,” Scott teased in all-caps sharing the lineup on Instagram.

The last Astroworld Festival in 2019 took place over one day and brought more than 50,000 to H-Town to enjoy sets from their favorite acts, curated by Scott himself. Past festival performers include Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti, among many others.

For 2021, Scott selected the theme of Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation.