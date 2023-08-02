Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Concert At Circus Maximus In Rome

Travis Scott has announced a new place to hold his Utopia concert after his original Pyramids of Giza show was cancelled. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will now hold his album’s first show at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy — the place he also named his forthcoming film after.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Scott revealed the new location on Instagram with a photo of him standing on a stack of speakers.

“FIRST STOP. UTOPIA LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS. WE OUT !!!!!” he captioned the post. He also revealed that tickets go sale on Aug. 3 via his official website. Circus Maximus is an ancient chariot racing stadium in Rome, which has been turned into a massive entertainment venue.

La Flame’s initial Utopia event was canceled on Wednesday (July 26) after Live Nation released a statement claiming that show’s design had “complex production” issues.

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” the concert promoter said in a statement on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

Live Nation did promise to issue refunds to ticket holders, citing that they’re “committed to bringing exceptional live performances.”

Ironically, Scott’s show was cancelled after the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions announced a lawsuit against the 32-year-old.

Egyptian lawyer Amr Abdelsalam appeared on Memri TV to elaborate on the decision to pursue the Houston rapper ahead of his highly anticipated event. The lawyer alleged that Scott practices “satanic” rites and has a “black record.” Abdelsalam also claimed that Scott’s intentions were to “spread global freemasonry” and “rewrite Egyptian history.”

“This singer has a black record. He is known to be a staunch supporter of global freemasonry and the Afrocentric organization that opposes Egyptian identity and heritage,” Abdelsalam stated. “We have taken all the legal measures to prevent this show.”

“In his shows, the American rapper performs the full range of satanic rites,” he continued. “The well-being of Egyptian citizens is more important to us than holding such a show and justifying it by saying that we need to invigorate tourism.”

Rapper Travis Scott performs on the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Besides the forthcoming international show at Circus Maximus, Scott has been teasing various album covers for Utopia. He has also unveiled a trailer for his album-supporting film Circus Maximus.

On Tuesday (July 25), $cott revealed the first look at the movie.

“AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE!!! LETSSS EATTTTT,” he captioned the trailer on IG. “CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27, I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONGSIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA.”