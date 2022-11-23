Travis Scott To Pay Tribute To Virgil Abloh At Art Basel Music Festival

Travis Scott will be taking his talents to Art Basel, as the rap star has been named the headliner of a live event honoring late fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The Houston native, a close friend of Abloh, will perform at the inaugural Mirror Mirror Music Festival which takes place on Dec. 3 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami.

The festival which will be produced by Virgil Abloh Securities, will also include headlining performances by Skepta and Benji B, the latter of whom will be curating the event. All proceeds from The Mirror Mirror Music Festival will be donated to the Virgil Abloh Foundation, which plans to launch in 2023. Tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 10am ET and can be purchased here.

Shannon Abloh, the LVHM exec’s wife and CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities, spoke on The Mirror Mirror Music Festival’s goal to recognize her late husband’s passion for the arts and charitable endeavors. “Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” she said. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil–his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 04: Virgil Abloh (pictured) on November 4, 2021. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums.

During his life, Virgil Abloh was one of the most powerful and influential figures within the fashion world, helping bring brands like Pyrex Vision and Off-White to prominence. The Illinois native passed away in late-November of 2021 following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. He was 41.