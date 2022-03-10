Trippie Redd To Perform Live Virtual Concert On Encore App

Trippie Redd performs onstage during LivexLive's Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Trippie Redd is bringing a live show to the virtual stage on the Encore App, cofounded by Kid Cudi. The announcement comes after the Cleveland rapper performed a half-hour show of classic mixtape tracks, fan favorites, and unreleased music for fans on the digital platform. Trippie Redd is set to take over on Thursday (March 10) at 8 p.m. PT with his own intimate showing on the app.

“Last night? EPIC. Love to those who tuned in!! We’re just getting started,” shared Kid Cudi on Twitter breaking the news.

Last night? EPIC. Love to those who tuned in!! We’re just getting started, Trippie Redd will be performing on Encore Thursday at 8pm PST. Go show him some love by clapping into the show. I’ll see you there. #trippieencore — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 9, 2022

The Encore App went live in February and has since hosted dozens of performances.

“My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way,” expressed Kid Cudi in a press statement at the app’s launch. “We created Encore as a space for artists to share their art, build community, while also being able to pay their rent.”

His live performance on Tuesday (March 8) brought in over 14+ million claps, resulting in over $140,000, setting the stage for what the next era of music performances and monetization can look like for artists according to an emailed statement from Encore.

08 again pic.twitter.com/SdPEOOpu1j — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 8, 2022

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd announced a new $30 million deal with his record label, 10K Projects. Additionally, the “Miss The Rage” rapper explained the $30 million is “just the label bag” and does not include profits from touring, merch, or sponsorships, and boasted a high-priced booking fee in now-deleted Instagram posts.

For fans hoping to see Trippie Redd in person, the rapper is booked at a handful of 2022 festivals including BUKU Music and Art Project in New Orleans on March 25th, Wireless Festival in London on July 1st, and Rolling Loud Miami on July 24th among other performances and appearances.