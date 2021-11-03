Tupac’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Museum Experience

The estate of late rap icon Tupac Shakur announced the forthcoming world premiere of Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, a fully immersive museum experience that will give guests a visceral glimpse of Pac’s illustrious life and legacy.

Billed as “Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience,” Wake Me When I’m Free will open on Jan. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles at The Canvas @ L.A. Live and will run for a limited time only. The museum will highlight various facets of Pac’s artistry and lifestyle, from his music and poetry to various artifacts that are being unearthed for the first time. Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free will be housed in a 20,000 square foot space resembling a contemporary art museum.

Led by Nwaka Onwusa, the Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and acclaimed Creative Director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective, Wake Me When I’m Free is a collaborative effort rooted in Onwusa and Hodges’ respect and admiration for Pac and all that he stood for.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” shared Hodges. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, and an Executive Producer of the show spoke on Interscope and Universal Music Group’s involvement in bringing Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free to life.

“Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas. Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life,” expressed Berman.

Produced in partnership with Round Room Live, CAA, Universal Music Group, and Kinfolk Management + Media, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free is slated to visit a limited number of U.S. and international cities over the next few years, allowing fans in various locations across the globe to partake in the experience.

“Front of line” pre-sale tickets for Wake Me When I’m Free go on sale Nov. 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST on WMWIF.com. General tickets go on sale Nov.12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST.