Ty Dolla $ign Performs At Billboard MusicCon Inaugural Event

Ty Dolla $ign took the stage on Saturday night (May 14) during day two of Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon event. The singer-songwriter began his performance with his melodic hook on Megan The Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” which also features Nicki Minaj. From there, Ty Dolla $ign kept the crowd entertained with a handful of his own songs and features with other artists.

Attendees were able to enjoy live renditions of “Swalla” by Jason Derulo, “It’s a Vibe” by 2 Chainz, and “Psycho” by Post Malone. The chart-topping artist even pulled out an electric guitar while performing his portion of Khalid’s “OTW.” As the Smirnoff-presented concert came to an end, Ty Dolla $ign hopped off the stage and into the pit to show love to fans and take photos.

Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during Billboard MusicCon at AREA15 on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Billboard

The weekend of events kicked off on Friday (May 13) and featured discussions covering a variety of music industry topics. Day one featured a full day of summit panels including “Women on the Rise – Management 101” with top industry manager Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), Alex DePersia (Pharrell Williams, Gracie Abrams), and Nelly Ortiz (DJ Khaled). Additional sessions featured “Don’t F*ck with Ukraine!” with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih; “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” with Burna Boy, “The Future of Reggaeton” with Rauw Alejandro, “The Future of Hip Hop” with Latto, and “A Decade of Touring” with Machine Gun Kelly.

As the presenting sponsor, Smirnoff featured its new Smirnoff Neon Lemonades Seltzer and Ice Variety Packs, where MusicCon attendees were able to taste the new flavors.

Billboard’s Las Vegas takeover continues on Sunday (May 15) with the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is also the executive producer. The show will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. Burna Boy, Latto, Travis Scott, and more are set to perform. Mary J. Blige will also be honored with the Icon Award during the annual event.