Tyler, The Creator’s 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Will Hit Dodger Stadium

Tyler, the Creator has officially announced the return of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 11 and 12.
The GRAMMY award-winner took to social media to drop off an official flyer for the event barring the festival’s lineup—set to be announced later. In addition, Tyler tweeted out a link to register now for access to advance sale passes.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapper’s recent Call Me If You Get Lost world tour, the carnival has been on hiatus since 2019.
The previous iteration, 2019’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, boasted a huge lineup of new and old artists for the two November dates, including a surprise performance from Drake. Other performers included Solange, YG, FKA twigs, the late Juice WRLD, A$AP Rocky, The Internet, Yasiin Bey, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, and Thundercat.
Fans can snag advance passes beginning on Friday (June 2) at 12 p.m. PT at http://www.campfloggnaw.com.
Tyler first teased the return of his beloved carnival in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s music video for “The Hillbillies.” Towards the end of the Neal Farmer/pgLang-directed visuals, the trio of rappers can be seen dancing in front of Dodger Stadium. The IGOR artist then shows off a pin bearing his festival’s name and then points to the LA stadium before exiting off-screen.
As for Lamar and Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” the latter discussed the possibility of him and his big cousin creating an entire collaborative project with GRAMMY.com.
“That’s a good question. It’s like it’s 50-50. It could happen and it couldn’t, I don’t know. It just really depends on a lot of factors that I don’t have control over. So, it’s just what the world wants. The world wants it, then it can have it.”