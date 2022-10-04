Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Postponed Until 2023

Fans who were looking forward to the return of Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival will have to wait, as the next iteration of the annual event will not be taking place until next year.

In an interview with Billboard, Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy attributes the continued delay of Camp Flog Gnaw’s post-pandemic return to the rapper’s hectic schedule and cues taken from other music festivals that have already resumed.

“It’s really not that deep,” said Clancy. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

Camp Flog Gnaw last took place in 2019 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California. The festival, which took place over two days, included performances from Drake, Solange, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, and more.

Camp Flog Gnaw was first held in 2012 and ran for eight consecutive years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, it has become known as one of the most popular live events of the year, with past headliners such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, and others gracing its stage.

Tyler, the Creator has kept busy with a number of projects outside of music. The rapper is set to lend his voice to the animated Netflix series Big Mouth, and recently partnered with Converse for the release of his GLF 2.0 shoe, Tyler’s latest collaboration with the brand