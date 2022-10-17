Usher Celebrates 44th Birthday With Surprise Party In Las Vegas

Usher Raymond turned 44 last Friday (Oct. 14) and celebrated as any King of R&B should.

On the eve of his big day, the My Way singer was surprised with a party, organized by his closest friends and family with help of longtime partner Rémy Martin.

Jermaine Dupri took to the stage and deejayed the party as guests including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, and Joe Fournier enjoyed custom cocktails curated by the French Cognac house.

BFA

Continuing his weekend, the Grammy Award-winning performer was gifted a custom pair of skates from the cognac brand along with a custom monogrammed travel trunk. Raymond was presented with the items and his favorite cake at the Dolby Live at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas, surrounded by Ush Bucks and festive decor.

The events took place as Usher continues to dominate the stage during his sold-out Vegas residency. Fans who missed out on this year’s showcase have the chance to catch the concert in 2023 as he is set to return for 25 dates between March and July of next year.

The fully immersive experience promised and delivered by the chart-topper is in alignment with his latest collaboration with Rémy Martin. The artist and brand teamed up to create the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion,” featuring a limited-edition bottle and NFT, whose design was inspired by A.I. integrated technology.

Check out photos from Usher’s birthday weekend below.

