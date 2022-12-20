Usher Expands His Las Vegas Residency With Additional Dates

Usher has expanded his popular Las Vegas residency with additional dates. The R&B singer added three more 2023 dates for his headlining show on Feb. 24 and 25, as well as March 1, 2023. The news comes after the 44-year-old singer sold-out all 25 of his 2022 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Tickets for the three new shows will go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. A Fan pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. PT. Limited tickets remain for Usher’s 25 previously announced 2023 show dates.

Prices to see the acclaimed performer begin at $79, plus applicable tax and fees, for general admission.

Live Nation

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts are donating $1 of every ticket purchased for the Las Vegas residency dates in 2023 to Usher’s New Look, Inc. The organization was founded by the Grammy Award-winning artist in 1999 to “transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.”

Additionally, UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provide access, awareness, and empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions, according to an official description.

Bellamy Brewster

Usher’s Dolby Live stage show is explained as an extraordinary, immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video, and special effects. The setlist includes hit records such as “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…”

Audience interaction is also a key experience of the grand performance. Usher’s Las Vegas show features creative and show direction from Outside the Box Amusements, with co-creative direction by Aakomon Jones, video and lighting design by Fragment 9, set design by Tate Design Group, and choreography by Cornithea “Rio” Henderson and Amy Allen.