Usher Extends Las Vegas ‘My Way’ Residency One Last Time

Back by popular demand, Usher’s Las Vegas residency has been officially extended.

The crooner announced the final 12 dates for his widely popular show, which will now end in December as opposed to the previously confirmed October finale. On the heels of new singles, “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker and “Boyfriend,” Ursher shared the new show dates are as follows: Nov. 3-4, 7-8, 10-11, 22, 24-25, 29 and Dec. 1-2.

Tickets for the final shows will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardholders‘ pre-sale will begin this Friday (Aug. 18) at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available this Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. For access, fans can text (404) 737-1821 to join Usher’s community. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and MGM Resorts/Reward member pre-sales will start on Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

Limited tickets remain for Usher’s October show dates, with general ticket prices being as low as $80. VIP meet and greet packages are also available for each show. Prior to his Vegas return, the “GLU” singer will take his residency overseas to Paris for a limited engagement running from the end of September through early October.

Fans who have been pleading for him to extend his residency consider this announcement to be an answered prayer. One fan joked, “Usher I hope you know – we ain’t never letting you leave this residency.. you live here now.” Another teased, “You did this just for me and I thank you.”

Usher’s die-hard supporters are now demanding he be named the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, which will take place ahead of Confessions‘ 20th anniversary.