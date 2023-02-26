Viola Davis Calls ‘The Woman King’ Her “Magnum Opus” At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis snagged another accolade after winning Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2023 NAACP Awards. Davis, 57, graced the stage of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday night (Feb. 25) to deliver her acceptance speech, where she called The Woman King her “magnum opus.”

“Thank you. One of the biggest quotes in Woman King is when Nanisca says, ‘I’m sorry I left you Nawi. I wasn’t brave enough,'” the newly-minted EGOT actress said. “I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a Black woman, as an artist, and I thank everyone who’s involved with the Woman King because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.

“To Sony Pictures. Gina, you’re my girl. Julius, JuVee Productions, Cathy Schulman, Sony, Nicole Brown, everyone involved in The Woman King. It has been my magnum opus. Thank you.”

Along with her ninth honor at the NAACP Awards, the acclaimed thespian will soon receive the 48th Chaplin Award by Film at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Viola Davis accepts the Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture award for “The Woman King” onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The veteran’s memoir, Finding Me, is set to be honored at the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

At the 2023 GRAMMYs, the South Carolina native spoke about receiving an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony award and what writing her memoir meant to her legacy and life.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything and it’s just been such a journey. I just EGOT!” she exclaimed. “To everybody who was a part of my story and the best chapter yet — my loves — Julius, Genesis, you are my life and my joy. The best chapter in my book.”