‘Virgil Abloh: “Figures Of Speech”‘ Exhibition Coming To Brooklyn Museum

Virgil Abloh attends the opening of his exhibition “Figures of Speech” on Nov. 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar.

The life and legacy of fashion designer Virgil Abloh is set to be honored by the Brooklyn Museum with a limited-time exhibition. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” is set to debut at the Brooklyn Museum on July 1, 2022 through Jan. 29, 2023, according to the museum’s 2022 schedule. Back in November, at the time of Abloh’s passing, the museum shared an Instagram post detailing the work done over the years on the exhibition.

“The Brooklyn Museum staff, along with guest curator Antwaun Sargent (@sirsargent) have been privileged over the past few years to collaborate on a new iteration of the @mcachicago exhibition ‘Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’’, a traveling survey of Virgil’s trailblazing and expansive creative practice which will open next year at the BkM,” revealed the caption. “Virgil’s dedication to his artistry provided new opportunities and equitable pathways in art and design. He will be remembered and celebrated through his legacy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family.”

Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to the museum website, this is the first museum survey exhibition dedicated to Abloh’s work and art. It will feature a mix of fashion, large-scale sculpture, immersive spaces, videos, and sketches spanning nearly two decades of Abloh’s career. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” is organized by Michael Darling, former James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The Brooklyn Museum presentation is organized by Antwaun Sargent, independent curator, and writer. Major support was provided by Northern Trust.

Last month, Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was showcased on the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the Carreau du Temple. The Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 collaboration designed by Abloh was set for auction from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8 at Sotheby’s. Ahead of the auction, select individuals who inspired the late designer and the collaboration will receive pairs in exclusive colorways that will not be available commercially.