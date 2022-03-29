Wale Partners With Spotify For Sixth Annual Walemania Event

Wale continues to establish himself as Hip-Hop’s resident wrestling ambassador with his new partnership with Spotify bringing his popular Walemania event to Dallas on Thursday (March 31). Foot Locker is also releasing exclusive merchandise for this iteration of Walemania, with six collections that can be purchased online prior to the event or at the venue. The first Walemania to take place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s return is slated to be its biggest yet and will include appearances from some of the most prominent figures in the sport.

One new wrinkle to this year’s Walemania will be its hosting of The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show’s live podcast, which will include special guests and take place at the House of Blues in Dallas. The event will be capped off with a live performance by Wale, who spoke on his love for Walemania and it being one of his greatest endeavors thus far.

“WaleMania has always been a passion of mine because it combines all of my loves into one place during a weekend that I always have the most fun,” the rapper shared in a statement. “I love doing this for fans of myself and my music as well as the fans of professional wrestling because at the end of the day, I’m one of you too,” he continued.

“I love that WaleMania has become the unofficial welcome to the big weekend party so I’ve got a few things up my sleeve to make sure this one is unforgettable.”

Walemania is set to include cameos and appearances from an array of wrestling stars, such as AEW’s Swerve Strickland, AEW’s Ricky Starks, IMPACT Wrestling’s Machine Gun Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Chris Bey, AJ Gray, Big Swole, Joey Janela, Shane Taylor Promotions, Rocky Romero, and many more. Music by DJ Poizon Ivy, DJ Money, DJ Q, and DJ Shellshock.