WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

The celebration of Univision’s first-ever Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) will kick off with the dynamic pre-show and carpet Noche De Estrellas on Thursday, April 20 at 7/6c. 

The 8th edition of the annual award show will have heartthrob Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan knockout and TV presenter Chiqui Delgado take over the glitzy red carpet as hosts alongside ENAMORÁNDONOS personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and carpet looks.

