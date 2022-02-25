Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, And More To Headline Wireless Festival 2022

Wireless Festival has released the headlining acts for its 2022 event. The London festival has enlisted Hip-Hop heavyweights to lead the two-weekend, six-day affair. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B both return to the music festival circuit as headlining acts on the final day of the affair. SZA joins the rap queens as the final headliner the same day and weekend. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is scheduled to headline two days in the same three-day span.

The festival is set for the weekend of July 1–July 3 at Crystal Palace Park, followed by July 8–July 10 in Birmingham and at Finsbury Park. Additional headliners include J. Cole, Tyler, the Creator, Dave, and A$AP Rocky.

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 3, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Supporting acts joining the headliners also vary by weekend and location. During the first weekend at Crystal Park Palace, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and Trippie Redd are set to precede A$AP Rocky’s first UK performance in over five years. On July 2, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, and Gunna fill out the lineup. Sunday’s lineup includes Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Snoh Aalegra, and both Roddy Ricch and Baby Keem in the first UK performances of their respective careers.

At the Birmingham location, Summer Walker, Blxst, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Central Cee, Jack Harlow, Polo G, and D Block Europe will perform. Additionally, Gunna and Roddy Ricch are set to make a second appearance at the 2022 festival during the July 8 weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion, Giveon, and Lil Durk are all set at Finsbury Park. Additionally, Summer Walker, Blxst, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Burna Boy, and Roddy Ricch will take the stage during the July 8 weekend.

Wireless Music Festival has promised more names will join the already stacked lineup. Fan pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 a.m. GMT with the general release scheduled for later that afternoon. View the full headlining schedule below.

Crystal Palace Park (July 1–July 3)

Friday – A$AP Rocky

– A$AP Rocky Saturday – J. Cole

– J. Cole Sunday – Tyler The Creator

Birmingham (July 8–July 10)

Friday – Dave

– Dave Saturday – Cardi B

– Cardi B Sunday – J. Cole

Finsbury Park (July 8–July 10)