Wizkid To Headline Inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval In New York City

The event is set to take place from Aug. 20-21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

Wizkid Performs At The O2 Arena
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

A new live music event is prepared to make its debut this summer in New York City. The inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has revealed a diverse lineup for the August 2022 show. The event is set to take place from Aug. 20-21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Created by Matthew Morgan, the founder and ex-head of Afropunk, and Jocelyn Cooper, in partnership with the global creative agency Anomaly, LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has the goal of achieving a diversified workforce across.

According to a press release, the festival is the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the United States, with a commitment to its community that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.

“LETSGETFR.EE is on a mission to drastically shift and empower the advancement of the next generation of FR.EE thinkers, artists, activists, and innovators. LETSGETFR.EE embodies the dynamic energy of Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture, rooted in the idea that we are better when celebrating our differences together,” described the statement.

Lil Baby Performing
Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals Performing
Recording artist Anderson Paak of Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billed as a “conscious Carnaval,” headlining acts include Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, with additional sets from Raveena, Flatbush Zombies, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Major Lazer Sound System, Bas, GoldLink, and more. The stages have been curated by VP Records, Noir Fever, and D36, a newly launched community platform for South Asian stories and music.

All tickets are sold through ticketing partner DICE with early access for Queens residents with valid identification verifying a local address. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

View the full lineup for the inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval below.

LetsGetFr.Ee Carnaval Lineup
LETSGETFR.EE

FULL LINEUP:

Aluna
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anik Khan
Ferg
AUDREY NUNA
Bakar
Bas
Batekoo
Bomba Estéreo
Boylife
Cimafunk
Deb Never
El Alfa
Everyday People
Flatbush Zombies
Fousheé
GoldLink
Heavy Baile
Ilham
Jai Wolf
Jhené Aiko
Kali Uchis
Kojey Radical
Lido Pimienta
Lous and the Yakuza
Major Lazer Sound System
María Isabel
Missy Elliott
Mr Eazi
Ozuna
Papi Juice
​​Prateek Kuhad
Priya Ragu
Raveena
Teezo Touchdown
Tems
Tiwa Savage
UMI
VP Records
Weston Estate
Wizkid
YEИDRY
