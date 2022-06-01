Yo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Celebration

Memphis mogul and rap star Yo Gotti has been tapped as the headliner of Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend Festival, which will take place on June 16-19, 2022. Gotti will take the stage at Amplified for the festival’s Mega Party, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at 10 p.m., with additional performances by Erica Banks and Yella Beezy.

Other acts confirmed to perform during the four-day festival include City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who are slated for sets at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, which is scheduled that same Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center.

Additional activities taking place during the Juneteenth Unity Weekend include The Emancipation Ball and a brunch presented by Myers-Hill on the actual holiday to close out the event. Celebrating “the brilliance of who and what we are as Black folks,” the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Festival is essential to the local Dallas community, as well as those around the globe, according to Kirk Myers-Hill, President of Dallas Southern Pride.

“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” Myers-Hill expressed in a statement. An estimated 20,000 are expected to attend the festival, which will include a multitude of events and services, including health and wellness exams and COVID-19 vaccination sites.