Quinta Brunson, Dominique Fishback Earn 2023 Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy has announced nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards, and while it doesn’t scream diversity, several talented creators and performers could possibly walk home with the gold when the ceremony goes live this fall.

Despite losing regular host Trevor Noah in December of 2022, Comedy Central earned a Best Talk Series nomination for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Quinta Brunson earned a Best Actress in a Comedy nomination for Abbott Elementary one year after taking home the gold for her writing on the series while SWARM‘s Dominique Fishback landed a nomination for Best Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or TV Movie.

Actress and announcer Yvette Nicole Brown was also recognized, earning a nomination for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show, which recently aired its final season.

TV shows had to have aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 to be eligible for nomination. The ceremony itself is set to go live Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. PT/ 8-11 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for Sept. 9 and 10. The date, however, could be pushed back if no resolution is met in the current writers strike.

Check out a full list of nominees below.

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin, Written by

Prey (Hulu)

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Swarm (Prime Video)

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

Fire Island (Hulu)

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Lee Sung Jin, Directed by

Beef (Netflix)

Jake Schreier, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Carl Franklin, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Paris Barclay, Directed by

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Valerie Faris, Directed by

Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Prey (Hulu)

Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Beau Willimon, Written by

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Peter Gould, Written by

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Succession (HBO Max)

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Mike White, Written by

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession (HBO Max)

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession (HBO Max)

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession (HBO Max)

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Mike White, Directed by

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO Max)

Bill Hader, Written by

The Bear (FX)

Christopher Storer, Written by

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO Max)

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Bear (FX)

Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Wednesday (Netflix)

Tim Burton, Directed by

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Game Show

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Best Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Territory (National Geographic)