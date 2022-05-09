2Pac And Afeni Shakur ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Releases Teaser: Watch

In celebration of Mother’s Day this past Sunday (May 8), FX unveiled its first glimpse of the new docuseries titled Dear Mama, which examines the relationship between late rap icon Tupac Shakur and his late mother, Afeni Shakur. Inspired by his classic 1995 single honoring Afeni, Dear Mama will include five parts and premiere this fall on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Afeni can be heard narrating the teaser, in which she speaks on her style of parenting while raising Pac. “It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality,” said the former Black Panther. “So, 2Pac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get The New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

According to FX, Dear Mama is “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best,” per a press release. “An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

Originally announced in 2019, with the working title Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, Dear Mama will be directed by Allen Hughes, who previously worked on classic films such as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents. Hughes also directed the acclaimed 2017 HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, which chronicled the history between music titans Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.

In addition to Dear Mama, it was recently announced that a biopic on the life of Afeni Shakur titled Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story is also in the works.

Watch the trailer for Dear Mama above.