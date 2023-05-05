‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Receives Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Dear Mama: The Saga Of Afeni & Tupac Shakur has been very well received upon its release. The docu-series was been given a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The rating was revealed on Friday (May 5), with special recognition from TIME, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter. “One of the most thorough, sensitive portraits I’ve seen of an artist who has by now been eulogized for longer than he was alive,” TIME wrote about the Allen Hughes-directed effort. “And of the remarkable woman who created him.”

Dear Mama premiered on April 21 on FX and set the record for being the most-watched premiere episode for an unscripted series in FX’s 28-year history. The five-part docu-series focuses on the legendary rapper and his mother, who was a member of the Black Panther Party.

“It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

This isn’t the only retrospective on the late All Eyez On Me rapper’s life. Chuck D recently revealed that 2Pac once beat up thieves to prove his loyalty to Public Enemy. “Quick story about Pac,” he began on an episode of Sway In The Morning. “We were in Oklahoma City one time, and somebody went and stole stuff out of the backstage.

“I think they stole some equipment — a hat, whatever — and they found the dude. And they said, ‘Is this the dude?’ And he said, somebody told him that was the dude. And Pac went upside this dude’s head. I said, ‘Yo, Pac, it’s not that deep man. But Pac wanted to prove, ‘Listen, I’m ridin’ for y’all!’ Well, Pac, we don’t want you to get arrested in OKC, man, it’s alright.”