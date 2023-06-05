2Pac’s Father Billy Garland “Slightly Disappointed” With ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries

2Pac’s biological father, Billy Garland, has some issues with Hulu’s Dear Mama: The Saga Of Afeni & Tupac Shakur docuseries, and has revealed a few of the reasons why the content left him “slightly disappointed.”

Garland joined The Art Of Dialogue on Saturday (June 3) and told them that he initially did not want to speak to the director Allen Hughes about his son. He was eventually persuaded to do so, but was not aware that the footage from their conversation would get used for Dear Mama.

“We did an interview for about two hours,” Garland said. “After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that. I didn’t like it. It was more about something else, than about 2Pac, if you know what I’m saying. If I knew it was about Dear Mama, I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have. Not for nothing.”

Billy Garland also took issue with Allen Hughes calling 2Pac a “delusional mythmaker” and his assertion that the West Coast rapper was “bi-polar.” Instead, Garland said his son was dealing with the reality of being betrayed by people in the music industry as he climbed the ladder of success.

While Pac’s father is not a fan of Dear Mama, critics gave the docuseries rave reviews. In fact, it earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and did record numbers on television.

“One of the most thorough, sensitive portraits I’ve seen of an artist who has by now been eulogized for longer than he was alive,” TIME wrote. “And of the remarkable woman who created him.”