50 Cent Appears In First Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Expend4bles’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has joined a star-studded cast for the fourth Expendables installment as character “Easy Day.” Jackson — who’s been on the big screen for some time now — joins Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone in the first action-packed trailer.

On Wednesday (June 7), Lionsgate released the first teaser for Expend4bles showing the muscled rapper and TV mogul toting heavy weaponry as part of “the world’s last line of defense.” Dubbed as one of the “good guys,” 50 took to his instagram to let fans know, “You’re not gonna wanna miss this.”

The film premieres this fall on Sept. 22.

According to the synopsis, “A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles.” Reprising their roles as “the team of elite mercenaries,” Statham, Lundgren, Couture, and Stallone welcome newcomers Jackson, Fox, Jaa, Uwais, Scipio, Tran, and Garcia.

It continues, saying the elite force “are armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them. The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table.”

In this installment, the new team members will tackle new challenges with “new styles and tactics” that are “going to give new blood a whole new meaning.”

Dolph Lundgren as “Gunner Jenson;” Randy Couture as “Toll Road;” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as “Easy Day;” Levy Tran as “Lash;” and Jacob Scipio as “Galan” Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

The last Expendables film premiered in 2014. After a nine-year hiatus, Stallone rejoins the cast. The seasoned actor took a break after allegedly having differences with the franchise. Now he and his team will take on a group of terrorists in possession of nuclear weapons that could start World War III.

Check out the explosive trailer to Expend4bles above.