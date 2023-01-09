50 Cent To Expand ‘BMF’ Universe With 3 New Spinoffs

50 Cent continues to expand his television empire with a succession of tentative and planned projects in the works with the latest being a trio of spinoffs inspired by his hit Starz show BMF. The Queens, N.Y. native recently celebrated the show’s Season 2 premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles last week. There, he announced that he’ll be giving BMF its own universe similar to his popular Power franchise.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” the 47-year-old said of the state of his at-times tenuous relationship with the network before revealing his plan to branch off of the Black Mafia Family plotline. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from ‘BMF.’ It’s ‘BMF’ immortal.”

While it appears that Fif’s tenure with Starz could be extended despite repeated threats from the mogul to take his services elsewhere, he has kept busy brokering deals with various companies to house the various projects he has in the pipeline. In October 2022, the G-Unit boss inked a deal with Lusid Media to produce three projects with the brand, a partnership he expressed his anticipation to begin to grow in the new year.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” Fif said in a statement at the time. “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

Season 2 of BMF premiered on Friday (Jan. 6). The show’s first season ranked among the highest-rated programs on the Starz network and on television overall in Black households in the U.S.