50 Cent Set To Host ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Alongside Ross Mathews

50 Cent will be taking over a popular morning talk show when he hosts The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Ross Mathews. The show’s normal host, the 47-year-old actress, will be taking a leave of absence while she recovers from COVID-19.

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat,” the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 10). “Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

The Power executive producer hasn’t spoken specifically on the hosting opportunity, but did wish the mother of two a speedy recovery via a message from AKR PR on his Instagram story. “Feel better @drewbarrymore the show is in good hands with @50cent,” the post said.

This won’t be the Queens rapper’s first time handling television hosting duties. Back in 2016, Fif was a guest co-host on an episode of The View. He also took a stab at being an interviewer in 2018, putting Stephen Colbert on the hot seat during an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The “21 Questions” artist recently celebrated a major milestone, as his 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ reentered the Billboard 200 Albums chart, earning 150 weeks spent on the chart. The former G-Unit leader also debuted a new show on WE tv called Hip Hop Homicides, which takes an in-depth look at various rapper deaths over the last few years. The series began with an episode on Pop Smoke, 50 Cent’s mentee, who was tragically killed in Los Angeles in February 2020.