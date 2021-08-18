50 Cent Confirms Eminem Cast As “White Boy Rick” In Starz’s ‘Black Mafia Family’

50 Cent and Eminem attend 50 Cent's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, 2020.

Eminem will play former teenager Detroit drug dealer and federal informant Rick “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. in an episode of the forthcoming Black Mafia Family series, which premieres on Starz on Sept. 26.

On Tuesday (Aug. 17), The Wrap broke the news, which was later confirmed by the show’s executive producer, 50 Cent, who explained that it wouldn’t be right to film a show based on his former CEO’s hometown without his involvement.

“Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” wrote Fif in a tweet sharing the report. “Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this sh*t is out of here.”

The multimedia mogul and entrepreneur, who has struck gold with his other Starz franchise, Power, mirrored those sentiments in a statement coinciding with the announcement.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF,” shared the Queens native. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

White Boy Rick made headlines during the ’80s after being arrested for possession of over eight kilograms of cocaine at 17 years old, resulting in him being sentenced to life in prison. Widely known as a federal informant who assisted in the arrest and conviction of multiple drug traffickers, he claims he was coerced into a life of crime by federal agents attempting to infiltrate various drug organizations in Detroit, including the notorious Curry Brothers Gang and Best Friends crew. Called “one of Detroit’s biggest drug dealers” by prosecutors, he also alleges that the agents forced him to buy and sell drugs before breaking ties with him weeks prior to his eventual arrest in 1987.

White Boy Rick, who was released from prison in July 2020, recently filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of Detroit, two former FBI agents, two former Detroit police officers, and two former federal prosecutors. His life was the subject of the 2017 documentary White Boy available to stream on Netflix and the 2018 feature film White Boy Rick starring Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Em’s appearance as White Boy Rick comes almost 20 years after his starring role in the 2002 film 8 Mile, which earned the rapper rave reviews, as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.”

Black Mafia Family is based on the story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two Detroit-bred kingpins that reigned as among the most successful narcotics distributors and traffickers in the city’s history.

Check out a teaser for Black Mafia Family below: